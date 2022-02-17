Detectives have named a woman who died after being stabbed at an address in Greenwich

Police were called at about 8.25pm on Monday, 14 February to a home in Congleton Grove, SE18.

The body of a woman was found inside the address suffering injuries.

The woman’s next of kin have been informed.

While formal identification awaits, officers, can confirm the deceased is Naomi Hunte, 41, from Greenwich.

A post-mortem examination took place on Wednesday, 16 February at Greenwich Mortuary and gave the cause of death as a stab wound.

Homicide detectives from Specialist Crime are investigating.

There have been no arrests so far and detectives continue to work to establish the circumstances of Naomi’s murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room on 020 8721 4027

Alternatively call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD6610/14Feb.

To remain 100% anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.