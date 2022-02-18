Red Weather warning issued for Kent and the South East: Storm Eunice causing significant disruption and dangerous conditions due to extremely strong winds on Friday

Storm Euniceis is causing significant disruption and dangerous conditions due to extremely strong winds on Friday. In the early hours of Friday morning, the Met Office issued a Red Weather warning for Kent and the surrounding areas
What to expect
- Flying debris resulting in danger to life
- Damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down
- Roads, bridges and railway lines closed, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights
- Power cuts affecting other services, such as mobile phone coverage
- Large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and homes