A Metropolitan Police officer has been found guilty of inappropriate behaviour towards two girls under the age of 18.

PC Adnan Arib, 45, was found guilty today (16 February 2022) of two charges of misconduct in public office at Southwark Crown Court.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct was called to investigate in 2019 after PC Arib attended the house of one of the teenagers following a report of alleged theft. PC Arib went to her room and whispered to her to answer ‘no’ to any questions he asked about the theft. After questioning her, he said he needed to meet her after school that day and asked her to write her name, phone number and email on a piece of paper. He told her not to tell anyone.

He later contacted her using an unregistered phone, before meeting her after school as arranged. The teenage girl became suspicious and concerned when PC Arib asked her if she had other clothing, suggested he could teach her things and proposed that they go to a park further away from her home. She went home and immediately informed her mother who contacted the authorities.

The second girl, who was identified from an interrogation of the unregistered phone, had reported herself as a missing child and asked to be taken home. Whilst PC Arib supervised her at the police station, he recorded her contact details on a piece of paper and said he wanted to take her out. He subsequently messaged her trying to persuade her to meet him, which she declined to do.

The case was referred to the CPS after a thorough investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Kirstie Dye, Specialist Prosecutor in the CPS Special Crime Division, said: “PC Arib used his position of trust in attempts to develop relationships with two vulnerable girls. It is fortunate that both girls recognised the warning signs.

“The way in which PC Arib recorded the girls’ contact details and the fact he initially denied ownership of the unregistered mobile phone found in his rucksack demonstrates that he knew what he was doing was wrong.”

Arib will be sentenced at a later date.