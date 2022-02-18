There are approximately 75 firefighters on scene dealing with a significant fire at a property in #Westbrook near #Bromham

Firefighters from across a number of Services have bene called to a blaze that has ripped through a stately home.
Crews from Gloucestershire fire and rescue service, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service and Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service, are currently dealing with a significant fire at a property in #Westbrook near #Bromham.
There are approximately 75 firefighters on scene. The A3102 has been closed to allow us to deal with the incident safely. It will remain closed through the night, please avoid the area.
The cause of the fire is not known at this time, a full fire investigation will begin once the incident is under control.