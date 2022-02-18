A driver has been jailed after leaving a critically injured 11-year-old girl in the road after a collision and then abandoning his car

Ruby Cropper died after being struck on New Road, Radcliff, by the Suzuki Alto being driven by Andrew Cairns on 10 August 2020.

Cairns of Rupert Street, Radcliffe, was found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving on 20 January 2022 after a trial at The Hilton Nightingale Crown Court in Manchester.

He was subsequently remanded and appeared at Manchester Crown Court today (17 February) where he was jailed for five years. He has also be disqualified from driving for seven years.

Ruby had been walking along the pavement with a friend and was halfway across the road when she was struck by Cairns’ vehicle, estimated by witnesses to be travelling at ‘around 50 to 60mph’ in a 30mph zone.

Ruby was thrown into the air and suffered severe head injuries. She was treated at the scene by the emergency services and was taken to hospital but, sadly, died two days later.