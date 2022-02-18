Four members of a Ghanaian cocaine smuggling group have been jailed for over 28 years following a National Crime Agency investigation

The group attempted to import almost £3 million worth of the class A drug concealed in their luggage on flights from Ghana to the UK.

Julius Tetteh Puplampu was intercepted by NCA officers at Heathrow Airport following his arrival from Accra on 19 August 2021. A search of his suitcase showed a concealment at the base, which was found to contain six kilos of cocaine.

Puplampu was in regular contact with compatriot Eric Appaih who tried to import 15 kilos of cocaine hidden in food boxes.

He was also connected to Albert Gyamfi and Jennifer Agyemang.

They had been stopped by Border Force officers on arrival at Heathrow earlier in 2021, with 15 kilos of cocaine hidden in a concealment in Agyemang’s suitcase – the same type of concealment used by Puplampu.

Home Office Immigration Enforcement International supported the investigation by providing evidence of links between the conspirators and their modus operandi and revoking visas to disrupt their activity.