Concern for Ayman Lafi who is missing from Eastbourne

Sussex Police are appealing for information to help find Ayman Lafi, 15, who has been reported missing from Eastbourne.

Officers are concerned for the welfare of the teenager, and believe he may have travelled to the Hounslow area of London.

He went missing from Eastbourne town centre at about 4.10pn on Tuesday, February 15.

Ayman is slim, 5’3”, with long black hair often worn in a ponytail. He was last seen wearing a black hooded top and black jogging bottoms.

Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 01273 470101 and quote serial 891 of 15/02.