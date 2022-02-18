Two suspected burglars have appeared in court following a Gravesend break-in

In the early hours of Monday 14 February 2022, patrols responding to a report a man had been acting suspiciously, discovered a store had been targeted in the Thamesgate shopping centre.

A search of the area with the assistance of the police helicopter led to the arrest of two men and the recovery of a number of electrical items.

Charged

Constantin Milea, of Gerald Street, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Tyne and Wear and Constantin Porumb, of Mallards Road, Barking, Essex were later charged with burglary.

The former was also charged with break-ins at businesses in Maidstone on 22 December 2021; Mansfield, Nottinghamshire on 22 September; High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire on 16 August; Bishop’s Stortford, Hertfordshire on 2 August and 23 July; and Brentwood, Essex on 18 June and 15 June.

Mr Milea, aged 30, and Mr Porumb, aged 41, appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 16 February where they were remanded to a hearing at Maidstone Crown Court on 16 March.