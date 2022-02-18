Detectives investigating a fatal drive-by shooting of a man in Hackney 16 years ago are making a new appeal for information in a bid to catch his killers

At just after 1am on Sunday, 19 November 2006, 20-year-old Darren Ogiste was walking along Stoke Newington Church Street with a group of friends.

Suddenly a shot was fired, followed by another five or six in quick succession.

The group scattered in different directions in a bid to escape the attack.

Darren and a friend fled along the street but Darren fell to the ground at the Church Street Supermarket. He was rushed to the hospital but died on arrival.

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as a gunshot wound to the chest.

Darren’s friend was also struck in the attack, though he survived his injuries.

Five males have been arrested in connection with the investigation but no one has been charged.

Detectives believe members of the community may have information about what happened to Darren that night and are urging anyone who can help to contact the police with information.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Rogers said: “Sixteen years have passed since Darren was murdered, but no murder investigation is ever closed and my team and I remain committed to getting justice for Darren and his family.

“A long time has passed since he was taken from them. Sixteen birthdays, Christmases, and countless other family occasions that he should have been a part of but never got to be.

“That is not right and I know the pain they feel today is as raw as when they first heard what had happened to him.

“But I believe there are people who have information that could bring them justice and help ease that pain. Over the years allegiances change and people who once might have stayed silent, through fear, or loyalty, may now be thinking differently.

“If that person is you, I want you to know you can speak to us in the very strictest of confidence. Or, if you want, you can speak to Crimestoppers anonymously. What matters most is that you do the right thing and help us bring justice to a family whose grief has gone on for far too long.”