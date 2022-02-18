Missing convicted sex offender Paul Robson has been recaptured

Robson escaped from prison on Sunday.

A UK wide manhunt was launched as police feared he could have been in any part of the UK.

In a statement Lincolnshire Police said:

“We are pleased to report that Paul Robson has been arrested. He was found and arrested in the Skegness area at 9:27am. He remains in police custody.”

East Area Commander Chief Superintendent Kate Anderson added: “We are pleased to report that we have arrested Paul Robson. We are grateful to members of the public for their help and support in sharing our appeals and we’d also like to give thanks to everyone who has called in with potential sightings of him.