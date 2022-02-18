The A249 Sheppey Crossing in Kent is closed in both directions due to strong winds

Highways England South East Regional Operations Centre are monitoring the wind speeds and will reopen the bridge as soon as wind speeds reduce to a safe level.

Diversion Routes

Northbound traffic is advised to follow the hollow diamond symbol on road signs.

Exit the A249 at Ridham Dock and join the northbound Sheppey Way towards Sheerness

Continue until the roundabout junction with the B2231

At this roundabout, exit onto the southbound Lower Road towards the roundabout with the A249

At the roundabout, continue onward journey on A249

Southbound traffic is advised to follow the hollow triangle symbol on road signs.