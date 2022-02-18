Officers are appealing for the public’s help to find Daniel Joslin, 40, who is wanted for failing to comply with a Registered Sex Offender notification and breach of court bail

Joslin was last seen in east London and also has a previous connection with Kent, but he may have travelled anywhere in the country.

Joslin is a white male, 6ft 1ins tall and of slim build; he is known to use a number of aliases.

He has previously targeted young women and girls and is considered to be a risk to both.

If Joslin is seen do not approach him but call 999 immediately.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote 3602/17FEB.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.