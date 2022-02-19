BREAKING KENT MAIDSTONE

Shoppers and visitors to Maidstone are reminded to keep valuables safe following a theft

February 19, 2022
At around 2.15pm on Thursday 17 February 2022, a man went into a café in King Street where he is alleged to have stolen another customer’s phone while they were distracted.

 

Officers are also releasing a CCTV image of a man they believe can help with their enquiries.

 

Inspector Steve Kent, of Maidstone’s Community Safety Unit, said: ‘The suspect for this theft was handing out leaflets and it is thought the phone may have been stolen while he was talking to the victim.

 

‘We are seeking a man shown in a CCTV image who may have important information. Whilst he is wearing a face mask, it is hoped somebody who knows him will contact our appeal line.’

 

Anyone with information is urged to call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/31486/22.

 

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by using the online form on their website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org