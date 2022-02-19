Police in Kent are appealing to the public for help in finding man officers would like to speak to in relation to an ongoing criminal investigation

It is believed Liam Petts, 24, may have information in relation to a suspicious house fire which occurred in Shorncliffe Road, Folkestone on Thursday 17 February 2022. Officers were called to the scene at 10.30am where a person was declared deceased.

An investigation by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate is working to establish the circumstances of the death and the fire.

If you know where Mr Petts is or have any information which could assist in finding him, please call 0800 092 0410 immediately, quoting crime reference number 46/31784/22.

Members of the public are also encouraged to submit any information they have by visiting https://mipp.police.uk/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers in Kent anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or by filling in the online report form here https://crimestoppers-uk.org/