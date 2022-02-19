A suspected drug dealer who reportedly attempted to flee from police has been charged with supplying class A drugs

Officers pulled over a vehicle in Bevis Close, Dartford at around 9pm on Monday 14 February 2022. The patrol attempted to detain the driver in order to search the vehicle and he reportedly ran from the officers who were able to give chase and stop him.

They searched the vehicle and found a knife and a large quantity of class A drugs.

Gibril Kamara, 26, of Station Road, Gravesend was charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin, possessing a knife and acquiring criminal property.

He appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 16 February and has been bailed to appear before Woolwich Crown Court on 16 March 2022.