A suspect has been charged with multiple offences following an incident in which two people were assaulted at a train station.

Kent Police officers arrested a man in Sittingbourne High Street on Tuesday 15 February 2022 following a report that a person had spat at two people in Sittingbourne Train Station between 7pm and 7.20pm.

As they attempted to arrest the man he is reported to have ran in the opposite direction from officers before he was apprehended. He was then alleged to have tried to headbutt one of the arresting officers.

During a search of the man 12 wraps of what was suspected to be heroin was found hidden in his clothing. Officers also found him to be in possession of two mobile phones and a quantity of cash.

Joe Tubb, 21, of no fixed address has been charged with assault by beating of an emergency worker, possession with intent to supply heroin and acquiring criminal property.

Mr Tubb appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 17 February where he was remanded in custody to appear before Maidstone Crown Court on a date to be determined.