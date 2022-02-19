Three people have been taken to hospital following a serious collision in Bradford-on-Avon

Emergency services were called to an incident involving a car and a fallen tree in Farleigh Wick at approximately 12.20pm.

A road closure was put in place while the three occupants of the vehicle were rescued by the fire service.

One person was taken to Southmead Hospital, another occupant was taken to Bristol Royal Infirmary and the driver of the vehicle was taken to Southmead Hospital. He is believed to be in a serious condition.

The road is likely to remain closed for several hours while collision investigators conduct enquiries at the scene. Please avoid the area.