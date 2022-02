Firefighters rescued two people from a car after a tree fell on it during the storm. One man sustained injuries and was treated at the scene by the London Ambulance Service and was taken to hospital. Sadly a woman was died at the scene.

The Brigade was called at 4.03pm and the incident was under control by 5.13pm. Six fire engines and two Fire Rescue Units from Hornsey, Kentish Town, Hendon, Tottenham and other neighbouring fire stations attended the scene.