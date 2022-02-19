Detectives investigating the murder of a woman in Greenwich have arrested a man

Naomi Hunte, 41, was found dead after police were called to an address in Congleton Grove, SE18 at 8.25pm on Monday, 14 February.

A post-mortem examination took place on Wednesday, 16 February at Greenwich Mortuary and gave cause of death as a stab wound.

A 63-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder today (Friday, 18 February). He has been taken into custody.

