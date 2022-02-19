A man has been jailed for firearms offences after an engineer called police when he found two firearms in an electrical cupboard in south London

Rashorn Evans, 26 of the Loughborough Estate, SW9, was found guilty of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life after a three-day trial at Inner London Crown Court on Thursday, 17 February. He was jailed for six and a half years.

Detective Constable Imran Hansraj, Specialist Crime, said: “Those responsible for hiding the weapons likely thought they had chosen a good spot where these could be kept undiscovered until needed for some nefarious activity, but he didn’t count on the methods we have at our disposal to identify and apprehend those who are involved in firearms activity.”

An investigation was launched after police were called at 9.21am on 5 October 2020 by the stunned engineer, who had arrived to carry out works in an electrical cupboard in Stonehouse Street, SW4.

He opened the cabinet to discover what appeared to be a sawn off shotgun with cartridges and a handgun with its magazine located.

The shotgun was found in three parts concealed inside a black plastic bag, with five cartridges. The handgun was found to be a black ‘Jager Pistole DPR Angem’ with one magazine.

The engineer quickly called the police who attended and retrieved the items for specialist examination.

Both firearms were tested and found to be viable with the shotgun having been shortened.

A complete DNA profile was found on the gnarled area of the buttstock on the shotgun, which was found to be Evans.

An arrest enquiry was executed at his home address in March 2021 and Evans was arrested.

He answered no comment to all questions put to him during interview.

As they investigated officers found two drill music videos in which Evans could be seen imitating holding and firing a shotgun.

Evans was charged on 29 March 2021.

DC Hansraj added: “The quick and responsible call to the police by this engineer has very likely resulted in the prevention of incredibly serious violence somewhere down the line – even in lives being saved. We’re very grateful to him for his support.

“Evans meanwhile is behind bars for a significant amount of time. That is the message this sentencing sends out – if you are involved in firearms activity we will investigate, we will find you and you will go to prison.”