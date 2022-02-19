An investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Burnt Oak

Police were called to reports of a stabbing at around 5pm on Friday, 18 February on Watling Avenue, Burnt Oak.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and the man, believed to be aged in his 20s, was found with stab wounds. Despite the best efforts of paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives await formal identification and confirmation that his family have been informed. They will be supported by specialist officers.

A crime scene remains in place. No arrests have been made at this early stage. Enquiries continue.

If you have information that you would like to share with the police, please call 101 and quote CAD5579/18FEB.

You can also speak 100% anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. Calls are never traced and computer IP addresses are never tracked.