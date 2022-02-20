Detectives investigating an attempted robbery that left a man with a serious leg injury are appealing for the public’s help in identifying those responsible

Police were called on Friday, 14 January to a report of a stabbing on Lots Road, SW10.

A man, aged 34, told officers that he had parked his car and walked round to the boot when he was approached by a man from behind.

The man shouted at the victim to hand over his watch and tried to grab it from his wrist.

A struggle took place during which the victim was slashed in the hand and stabbed in his right thigh. He managed to throw the watch under a nearby parked car and the suspect fled the scene on the back of a waiting moped.

The victim was treated by the London Ambulance Services as well as the air ambulance before being taken to the hospital.

Officers are now releasing two images of the suspect and are asking anyone who recognises the man pictured to come forward.

Detective Constable Christopher Bateman, from Central West robbery squad, said: “This attack left the victim with a serious injury but we know from speaking to medics that it could have been significantly worse.

“There is no room on our streets for people who think they can act in this way and who are clearly intent on using weapons to get what they want.

“The suspect, in this case, was wearing a distinctive top and we would ask anyone who recognises it or thinks they may know the person responsible to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 with reference 8193/14JAN or Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.