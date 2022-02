Police are appealing for assistance in tracing a 20-year-old man who is missing from his home in the Crystal Palace area of Croydon.

Jamie Gilbey was last seen at home on 28 January. He has not been heard from since.

He has connections to numerous areas of London as well as Hampshire.

Jamie Gilbey is sought by police in connection with robbery offences. If seen, please do not approach him but call officers on 101 or for a direct sighting call 999, quoting reference 22MIS003517.