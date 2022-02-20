Appeal to identify three men after disorder following West Ham v Brighton

Officers from the Met’s Football Investigation Team are appealing for help to identify three males in connection with a fight/affray after the West Ham v Brighton match last year.

The incident occurred at approx. 15:39hrs on Wednesday 1 December 2021 outside the London Stadium in Stratford.

Anyone who recognises any of these people or has any information about them is urged to contact police on 101 and quote the image reference number.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or tweet @MetCC with any information.