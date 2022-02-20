A28 BREAKING EAST SUSSEX LONDON SUSSEX

The A21 in East Sussex in both directions following a single vehicle collision

February 20, 2022
The A21 in East Sussex in both directions between A28 (Baldslow) and A2100 (Johns Cross), due to a serious collision involving one vehicle. 

 

Sussex Police and Ambulance Services are on scene. 

Diversion Routes

Southbound road users are advised to follow the hollow circle diversion symbol on road signs:

  • Exit the A21 onto the B2089 Park Lane and travel eastwards towards Cripps Corner.
  • At the junction with the A28 turn westwards and travel on the A28 towards Hastings
  • Rejoin the A21 at Ebdens Hill

Northbound road users are advised to follow the hollow square diversion symbol on road signs:

  • Follow the above diversion route, but in reverse

If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey. 

 

