The A21 in East Sussex in both directions following a single vehicle collision

Sussex Police and Ambulance Services are on scene.

Diversion Routes

Southbound road users are advised to follow the hollow circle diversion symbol on road signs:

Exit the A21 onto the B2089 Park Lane and travel eastwards towards Cripps Corner.

At the junction with the A28 turn westwards and travel on the A28 towards Hastings

Rejoin the A21 at Ebdens Hill

Northbound road users are advised to follow the hollow square diversion symbol on road signs:

Follow the above diversion route, but in reverse

If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.