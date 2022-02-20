The A21 in East Sussex in both directions following a single vehicle collision

The A21 in East Sussex in both directions between A28 (Baldslow) and A2100 (Johns Cross), due to a serious collision involving one vehicle.
Sussex Police and Ambulance Services are on scene.
Diversion Routes
Southbound road users are advised to follow the hollow circle diversion symbol on road signs:
- Exit the A21 onto the B2089 Park Lane and travel eastwards towards Cripps Corner.
- At the junction with the A28 turn westwards and travel on the A28 towards Hastings
- Rejoin the A21 at Ebdens Hill
Northbound road users are advised to follow the hollow square diversion symbol on road signs:
- Follow the above diversion route, but in reverse
If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.