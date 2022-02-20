Information is sought to help locate a man who has been reported missing from Canterbury

Brett Bellas was last seen in the Godwin Road area of the city at around 6.15pm on Saturday 19 February 2022.

The 53-year-old is described as being around 5ft 10ins tall with short grey and dark brown hair and additional facial hair shaped into a goatee. He additionally has tattoos on his wrists, and an upper arm, which show a bull dog, a cow and a panther.

He was last seen wearing glasses, a black coat, a grey hooded jumper, light blue/ grey jeans with a belt and dark Adidas trainers.

Anyone with information that can help locate him is asked to call Kent Police on 101 quoting 19-1279.