At around 3.20am on Friday 11 February 2022, a man was reportedly assaulted by two other men in St George’s Street, opposite the junction with Canterbury Lane.

A witness who saw the assault taking place then tried to intervene and was himself punched, resulting in facial injuries.

Following an appeal for information, a 32-year-old man and a 31-year-old man, both from the Canterbury area, were arrested on suspicion of assault.

Both have since been released on bail pending further enquiries.