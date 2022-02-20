Yarmouth RNLI lifeboat respond to distress call during storm Franklin

Yarmouth’s Severn class all-weather lifeboat, Eric and Susan Hiscock (Wanderer) was tasked to launch by HM Coastguard on Sunday 20 February 2022 at 7.23pm having received a Pan Pan being transmitted from an area near Chale Bay.

The RNLI’s volunteer crew headed west out of Yarmouth harbour against the tide towards the Needles, where wind gusts had already reached over 66 knots.

Once in the vicinity southwest of St Catherine’s, Yarmouth’s ALB (all-weather lifeboat) rendezvoused with the Bembridge RNLI’s Tamar Class ALB as part of the multiagency search, along with the team from Ventnor Coastguard.

After a combined search of the area (both land and sea) by coastguard and lifeboat teams, no casualties were located. The decision was made to scale the search down due to deteriorating weather, visibility and sea conditions. A further search was made by Yarmouth and Bembridge RNLI crews as they returned to their stations.

Lifeboat Coxsewain, Howard Lester, said ‘We would like to urge everyone to be aware of weather forecasts and the current warnings, to be cautious and to stay safe in areas around the coast.

Yarmouth RNLI lifeboat returned to the harbour and was ready for service at 10.50 pm.

The RNLI remains an independent charity that relies on voluntary contributions to fund its lifesaving work.