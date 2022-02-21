Police are trying to find missing Southampton man Paul Hulland

The 44-year-old was last seen at an address in Sunset Road, Totton just before 6.30pm on Sunday when he left in a Black Honda Civic registration ‘RE09 RZV’.

Officers and his family are worried as he is in a vulnerable state.

Paul is described as: White, 5’7″ tall of average to stocky build with dark brown short hair. He has a Celtic band tattoo on right upper arm. When last seen he was wearing green combat style trousers.

Police are asking anyone who has seen him or thinks they know where he is to contact them on 999 as soon as possible quoting 44220071538. It’s known his car was in the Chilworth area earlier this evening.