A 16-year-old boy from Sevenoaks has been charged with attempted sexual assault

At around 10.20am on Thursday 17 February 2022, a teenage boy is reported to have forcibly placed his arms around a woman while she walked in Knole Park, in an area known as The Gallop.

The victim was able to run from the suspect, and was then assisted by a man and woman who were walking their dog. They escorted her to a ticket office so she could meet with police, but left prior to the arrival of a patrol.

On the same morning, attending officers arrested a boy on suspicion of the offence and he has since been charged.

Investigators believe the couple may have important information and could further assist their enquiries, and would like to speak with them, or anyone else who believes they can be of assistance.

Anyone with information can call Kent Police on 01622 604100 quoting 46/31711/22.

You can also contact Crimestoppers in Kent anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or by filling in the online report form available via this link: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/…/give-information.

The arrested person is a 16-year-old boy from Sevenoaks. He has been charged with attempted sexual assault and officers remanded him in custody to attend Medway Magistrates’ Court on Friday 18 February. At the hearing, he was released on bail and will next appear at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 17 March.