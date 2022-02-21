Officers in Leeds have teamed up with Leeds City council in a joint enterprise to encourage cycling and combat cycle crime in and around the city

The enterprise, funded by Active Travel Fund, will enable more than 3000 cyclists across the city to security mark their bike and register their details on the National Cycle Database run by Bike Register®.

Bike Register® are a ‘Secured by Design’ accredited company who run the National Cycle Database. It is free to register your bike on the secure database as long as you have the frame number even without a Bike Register product.

Cycle information and security events are being arranged all over the Leeds area where the service will be supplied to residents of Leeds free of charge. Some local schools are also involved.

Paul Denison from West Yorkshire Police Crime Prevention said: “Security marking in general plays an important role in reducing crime, making items difficult to sell on and increasing the chances of property being returned to owners.

“These cycle crime prevention events are increasingly popular, and I would urge anyone who owns a bike to get to one.”

Carrine Thompson-Green from Leeds City Council said: “We are really looking forward to working in collaboration with the Police in delivering bike registration across Leeds. It’s a fantastic scheme and we hope people will take advantage and cycle more.”

For details of arranged events in the community please visit https://www.bikeregister.com/events

Please direct any enquiries to bikeregister@leeds.gov.uk we are always on the lookout for new venues.