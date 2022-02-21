An assault occurred on the cycle track, from Station Road to Cambridge Road, between 8.30am and 8.35am on Monday 14th February.

During the incident, a 12-year-old boy was forced from his bike when an older male grabbed hold of his handlebars. The boy suffered minor injuries and the bike was also damaged.

The suspect was aged approximately 60 years, wearing a high-visibility jacket, a black helmet and sunglasses.

If you witnessed this incident, or have any further information or CCTV which may assist us, please call 101 and quote incident number 44220062507.