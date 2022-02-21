Tributes have been made to a man found dead inside a flat in Westcliff at the weekend as a man is charged with his murder

Officers had been called to concerns for a man inside an address in London Road and, sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

We are now in a position to identify him as 46-year-old Paul May from Great Wakering.

In a statement, Paul’s family said:

“Paul was a son, a brother, and a father, and his loss really hurts.

“We are so very sad and his death feels so incredibly unfair.

“He was a larger-than-life character, the life and soul of the party.

“We have a big family – Paul was one of seven boys – but he was the funniest of us all and incredibly quick witted.

“He was always trying to make people laugh and searched for the punchline in every situation. He usually found it.

“Paul could turn his hand to anything – whether it be music, sports or art – usually with minimal effort.

“He loved his art.

“In 2013, he was commissioned by C2C to do the artwork for the boards outside Southend East railway station.

“He was really proud of that and knowing that his work brightens up people’s day as they head to work is a comfort to us.

“It means there will always be a piece of him here and that he’s having a positive impact on people’s day.”

On Tuesday, officers arrested 44 year-old Abir Miah, of London Road, Westcliff, on suspicion of murder.

He has now been charged with Paul’s murder and is due to appear at Southend Magistrates’ Court on Monday (21 February).

We are continuing to appeal for anyone who has any information about Paul’s death to come forward.

In particular, we’re looking for anyone who saw people coming and going from the address, which is located between two shops opposite Beedell Avenue, between the early hours of Saturday morning through to Sunday afternoon.

Investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Louise Metcalfe, said:

“My thoughts are with the family and friends of Paul during this exceptionally difficult time.

“My team has worked around the clock since Sunday on what has been a fast-paced and complex murder investigation.

“It is down to their hard work and dedication that we have been able to charge a man today with Paul’s murder.”

You can upload your information to a specially set up portal: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4201020122Q02-PO1

You can also submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the ‘Live Chat’ button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

Please quote the crime reference number 42/38942/22.

You can also call us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.