Detectives investigating a fatal stabbing in Burnt Oak have charged two teenagers

Muhamoud Mohamed Mahdi, 28, who lived in the Finchley Road area of NW11 was killed in Watling Avenue on Friday, 18 February. A post-mortem examination took place at Northwick Park Hospital on Saturday, 19 February where the cause of death was found to be stab wounds to the chest.

On Sunday, 20 February, Christian Adom Kuta-Danku, 18, of Rayners Lane, HA2 was charged with murder. A 16-year-old boy from Harrow was also charged with murder.

Both will appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 21 February.

A 19-year-old man was also arrested and bailed to a date in late March pending further enquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil John, leading the investigation, said: “Muhamoud lived with his mother in Barnet. She will be supported by specialist Met officers throughout the unimaginably difficult days and months ahead.”

If you have information that you would like to share with the police, please call 101 and quote 5579/18FEB.