It will remain unsettled this week, but the risk of further impacts from wind and rain is much lower than we have seen in recent days, particularly across the south

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Andy Page, said: “A strong jet stream is driving weather systems across the North Atlantic with a succession of weather fronts moving into the UK bringing more wet and windy weather at times this week.”

“As Storm Franklin clears the UK and pushes into the near continent this afternoon the windy conditions will gradually ease and showers become fewer, leaving some dry, sunny weather for many.”

However, a band of rain and strong winds will reach the northwest overnight. This weather front moves south and east through Tuesday petering out as it does so. Behind the rain there will be another spell of sunshine and showers, some of which could be wintry over the hills in the north.

Showers will, once again, move into the north and west on Wednesday bringing more wind and a band of heavy rain which could fall as snow or sleet over the hills, but also to lower levels at times. The rain and blustery conditions will push south and east through the day. Away from the weather front it will be dry, blustery and sunny for many.

Thursday is potentially the coldest day week with a frost to start for some. Gusty winds and heavy rain continue to move south and east across the country, clearing the Southeast of England by lunchtime. Wintry showers are expected mainly over the hills in the north again, but there could be some snow to low levels at times.

The weather is expected to be more settled on Friday before another windy spell, especially in the north, heralds the start of the weekend.

We are expecting to issue further National Severe Weather warnings this week, but the risk of impacts is lower than we have seen in recent days.