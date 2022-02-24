A suspect has been charged with a series of burglaries at businesses in Whitstable

Officers from Kent Police’s Chief Constable’s Crime Squad investigated break-ins at pharmacies in the town’s High Street on Saturday 25 December 2021 and Friday 18 February 2022.

Adrian Marsh, of Canterbury Road, Whitstable, has since been charged with three counts of burglary in relation to the offences.

The 31-year-old has also been charged with assaulting an emergency worker following his arrest on Friday 18 February.

Mr Marsh appeared before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 19 February and was remanded in custody to appear before the same court on Thursday 10 March.