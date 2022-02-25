A burglar who entered a Gravesend address to steal keys for a car has been jailed

In the early hours of 12 August 2021, Tommie Lloyd travelled to Dene Holm Road and approached a house wearing gloves and a balaclava.

He used a screwdriver to force open the front door and, once inside, stole the keys to an Audi A5 parked on the driveway.

Lloyd got into the vehicle and while reversing, collided with a wall. This woke up the victim who called the police.

The police helicopter was deployed to the incident and a short while later the crew spotted the vehicle travelling from the Dartford Crossing into Essex.

Lloyd drove at considerable speed in the stolen vehicle, overtaking and undertaking other cars and putting members of the public at risk.

The Audi was observed parking at a car park near Goodmayes railway station at Ilford, and patrols including a dog unit were directed to the location.

Lloyd fled on foot and after a short pursuit was detained by the dog handler. Items he had discarded while seeking to escape, including gloves, balaclava and a screwdriver were recovered by the officers.

Lloyd, of Bennett’s Castle Lane, Dagenham was later charged with burglary, aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and driving without insurance.

He pleaded guilty at Maidstone Crown Court and on Tuesday 22 February, 21-year-old Lloyd was sentenced to two years and four months. He will also be disqualified from driving for four years and two months.

Detective Constable Colin Cherry, of the Chief Constable’s Crime Squad, said: ‘Burglary is a very invasive crime and can have a considerable impact on victims. In this case, Lloyd broke into a house while the occupants were asleep and then damaged the victim’s car as he was driving from the scene.

‘He also put other road users at risk due to the dangerous manner of his driving and his prison sentence is thoroughly deserved.’