Proactive officers have arrested a suspected fraudster in Marden with multiple bank cards

At around 12.35pm on Tuesday 22 February 2022, constables on patrol saw a man acting suspiciously in a car parked in Chantry Road.

They approached the vehicle on foot and spoke to the only occupant, a man in his 30s from Chatham.

It is alleged the man became verbally aggressive towards the officers and he was detained for a search.

Inside a rucksack, they recovered numerous credit and bank cards along with documentation in different names.

Also seized were a number of mobile phones and the man was arrested on suspicion of fraud, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and driving without insurance.

A number of drugs was also located at his home address when it was searched.

The man was later bailed to return to the police station on 15 March, while enquiries into the seized items continue.