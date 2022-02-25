Information is being sought following a burglary at a Broadstairs business

It was reported that at around midnight on Sunday 20 February 2022, the back door of the commercial premises in the High Street was damaged and a till containing cash was stolen.

Officers are investigating the burglary and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage taken in the High Street area near to the junction with Carlton Avenue at the time of the burglary is also urged to get in touch.

Witnesses should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/33860/22.

You can also contact Crimestoppers in Kent anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or by filling in the online report form here https://crimestoppers-uk.org/