Three people have been charged as part of an investigation into county line drug dealing in Ashford

Plainclothes officers carried out patrols in the Willesborough area of the town on Tuesday 22 February 2022, following reports of possible drug dealing.

A search was later carried out at a property in Highfield Road and suspected heroin and crack cocaine were seized.

Following work by Kent Police’s County Lines and Gangs Team, three people have been charged.

Dean Lewis, 39, of Highfield Road, Ashford, has been charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine.

Kylee Mills, 48, of Canterbury Road, Ashford, has been charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine and possession of heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply.

Enrique Wynter-Coleman, 18, of no fixed address, has also been charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine and possession of heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply.

All three suspects appeared before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 24 February and the case was transferred to Canterbury Crown Court for Monday 28 March.

A woman in her 30s who was also arrested as part of the investigation has been released without charge.