Kent Police is continuing to appeal for information to help find a missing teenager from Eccles, near Aylesford

Ryan Hughes, 17, was last seen in the Bull Lane area of the village at around 10.30pm on Thursday 17 February 2022.

A CCTV camera recorded him walking along High Street, Aylesford, a short time later.

Ryan is described as being slim, around five feet, eight inches tall and with short brown hair. He was wearing a navy hooded jacket with a white top underneath that had red sleeves, grey jogging bottoms and navy and white Adidas trainers.

District Commander, Chief Inspector Omid Changizi, said: ‘Ryan has not been seen for almost a week and my officers are very concerned for his welfare.

‘We are issuing a new photograph of Ryan and are urging motorists with dashcam who were travelling through Aylesford or Eccles on the night he went missing, to check for footage that may assist our enquiries.’

Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 101 quoting reference 18-0613.