Witnesses and dashcam footage are sought by officers after a pedestrian suffered multiple injuries following a collision in Dartford

The incident happened on Tuesday 22 February 2022, as the man was walking along Burnham Road, with a young child. At around 5.15pm a van is reported to have mounted a pavement and struck the man, throwing him into the air. It is alleged the vehicle failed to stop and left the scene.

Police and ambulance crews attended, and the victim, aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital with several injuries. These were not described as life threatening. The child was uninjured.

Officers are urging anyone with information to contact them, including motorists in the area who may have dashcam or residents with private CCTV footage. If you can assist the investigation contact Kent Police on 01474 366149, quoting reference 46/35066/22.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or by completing the online report on their website.

On Wednesday 23 February, a 38-year-old man from Eltham, London was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop after a collision and driving whilst unfit through alcohol or drugs. He was later released pending further investigation.