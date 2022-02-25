A murder investigation is under way following a fatal stabbing in Brent

At 11.26pm on Thursday, 24 February, police were called to reports of a large fight near the junction of Review Road and Heather Road, NW2.

Officers attended and found a 35-year-old man who is believed to have been stabbed.

He was given emergency first aid by officers and later by paramedics but despite their best efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after midnight.

The man’s family have been informed and will be supported by specialist officers.

Three men were arrested in the early hours of Friday morning in connection with the incident. They all remain in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Whellams, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “While we are still in the early stages of establishing exactly what happened during this incident, it is clear from the accounts of officers who were first on scene that there were a significant number of people in the area at the time.

“Someone will have seen what happened and will know what led to this senseless loss of life. They may have been filming on their phone, capturing vital evidence even if they don’t know it.

“I would appeal to anyone who knows anything or who has information, no matter how insignificant they think it may be, to come forward.”

Anyone with information is urged to call the police on 101 with the reference 7991/24FEB.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.