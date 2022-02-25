Can you help Police in Hampshire find a missing 67-year-old Christine from Hook?

Christine Bridson was last seen at around 7pm Tuesday evening (22 February) and it is likely that she left her home address on Wild Herons in Hook.

It is believed that Christine may have left the property between 7pm yesterday (22 Feb) and 4.45am this morning (Wednesday 23 February).

Since being reported missing, officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries to locate Christine and we, along with her family, are concerned for her welfare. As such, we are appealing to the public for assistance in finding her.

Christine is described as being white, approximately 5ft 1ins tall, slim build with grey hair. She is usually seen to be wearing a black quilted coat with a hood.