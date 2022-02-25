Officers are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with information, to come forward after a woman was shot at with a BB-type gun at the Royal Victoria Country Park in Hampshire

The incident occurred between 1.05pm and 1.10pm on the 21st February 2020 whereby a woman was walking her dogs through the surroundings of the Country Park. She spotted a group of teenagers in the bushes in an adjacent field and was subsequently shot at twice with BB pellets – one striking her hip and one striking near her stomach.

The woman – who is 27 weeks pregnant – suffered minor injuries as a result.

The teenagers allegedly fled the scene – with one described as being around 15 years old wearing a dark tracksuit and a hoody.

We have conducted initial police enquiries but now asking members of the public to come forward if they were in the area at the time.

Did you see what happened? Did you notice any one or a group of people acting suspiciously?