A mother has pleaded guilty to killing her two-year-old son, who died after he was submerged in water at his home

Natalie Steele, 32, of Broadlands, Bridgend, admitted manslaughter by diminished responsibility.

Reid Steele died at the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, on 12 August last year, a day after he was found injured in his bathroom.

At Cardiff Crown Court, she appeared via video link from a psychiatric unit, and will be sentenced on 3 May.

The court heard that she suffered from a “psychosis” and “psychotic depression”. The prosecution accepted her plea.

Michael Jones QC, prosecuting, told the court reports had been received from two psychiatrists into Steele’s mental health.

“For the reasons set out in the reports of Dr Huckle and Dr Wynne that while she is fit to plead and stand trial, at the time she was suffering from a psychosis and psychotic depression.” Broadlands, Bridgend

Judge Michael Fitton QC said he agreed with the position adopted by the prosecution. ‘Tragic circumstances’

“I make it clear I have seen the reports prepared by both experts, for each of whom I have the highest regard and who deal comprehensively with the tragic circumstances behind the commission of the offence.

“The nature and extent of her illness is obvious to anyone who has begun to read those reports.”

Steele was remanded into custody until sentencing.

The judge told her: “I have read the reports and I understand why the prosecution have accepted the plea of manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility.

“There is a lot of work for you [to do] with the psychiatrists and I would urge you to fully co-operate.”

Paying tribute to him last year, Reid’s family described him as a “super-happy, gorgeous, wonderful and intelligent little boy who lit up everyone’s lives.”

They added: “He loved the garden and the beach, picking raspberries and going for walks collecting shells.

“He was a very chatty little boy and would happily speak to anyone.”

At the time of his death, Bridgend council leader Huw David said the news “left local people shocked and saddened,” and he called it “extremely distressing and traumatic”.

The opening of an inquest last year into Reid’s death was told that he was found unresponsive on a bathroom floor after being submerged in water.

The inquest hearing at Pontypridd coroner’s court was told in September that he died from cardiac arrest.

He was discovered at his home by his grandmother on the evening of 11 August.