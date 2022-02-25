Police have confirmed the identity of a man who died in a road crash in Blackridge, West Lothian

The victim was 78-year-old Archie Livingstone from Harthill.

Mr Livingstone was pronounced dead at the scene following the collision, which involved a red Vauxhall Combo, a blue Mazda 3 and a white Citroen Berlingo, on Harthill Road around 9.40am on Monday, 21 February, 2022.

The driver of the Citroen was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh as a precaution.

Archie’s family has released a statement through Police Scotland.

They said: “Our beloved Archie will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

“We would like to thank anyone who stopped at the scene to assist, as well as the police officers and members of the ambulance service and fire service.

“We ask that our privacy is respected at this difficult time.”

Sergeant Kosmas Papakyriakou, of Police Scotland’s Dunbar Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Mr Livingstone at this difficult time.