Officers investigating an unprovoked attack at Burton-on-Trent station that left the victim with a fractured jaw are today releasing images of a suspect.

At just after 4pm on Sunday 30 January, the victim was travelling home from Derby having watched a football fixture in the city and got off a service at Burton-on-Trent.

A man got off the same service and assaulted the victim in an unprovoked attack.

As a result of the incident, the victim suffered two fractures to his jaw.

The man then boarded a train heading to Birmingham.

If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 321 of 30/01/22.