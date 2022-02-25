A man found dead in Lancashire has been formally identified as Christopher Hughes from Wigan

37-year-old Christopher was found dead off White Moss Road South in the Skelmersdale area of Lancashire on Tuesday 22 February 2022.

A post mortem concluded he died as a result of multiple serious injuries.

Christopher’s mum, Susan, has paid tribute to him, saying: “The family of Chris wish everyone to respect their privacy at this difficult time and are heartbroken at the loss of their loving son, father, brother and uncle. He will leave a part in the family that can never be filled. RIP Christopher David Hughes.”

Shortly after 4.30pm on Friday 18 February 2022, a member of the public reported seeing a man being forced into the back of a vehicle on Almond Grove in the Worsley Hall area of Wigan. An investigation was launched and officers established that this was likely to be Christopher. Extensive enquiries to find Christopher were ongoing when his body was discovered at 11.00 on Tuesday morning.

Three men, aged 29, 48 and 51, have been arrested in connection with Christopher’s kidnap and death.

They remain in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Carl Jones, of GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: “Our thoughts are with Christopher’s loved ones at this time. Specially trained colleagues are supporting them while the investigation team works to establish the full circumstances surrounding the frenzied attack which resulted in his death.

“Our enquiries, in conjunction with colleagues from Lancashire Police, are very much ongoing, so I would appeal to anyone with information to contact us or Crimestoppers, anonymously.

“At this stage, we are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who had contact with Christopher on Friday before 4.30pm or anyone who saw any people or vehicles behaving suspiciously in the Almond Grove area of Wigan or White Moss area of Skelmersdale between 4.45pm and 6pm that evening.”