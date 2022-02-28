A proactive police operation has directly led to the conviction of a serving Met officer

PC Tristan Downing, aged 38, attached to the Central North Basic Command Unit, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 28 February where he pleaded guilty to soliciting a prostitute.

He was sentenced to a £450 fine, £85 court costs and £45 witness tax to be paid within 14 days.

He was arrested during a police operation in Edmonton seeking to find those who exploit sex workers. He was charged in the early hours of Friday, 14 January.

The court heard the officer was off-duty at the time of his arrest and he wanted the court to know that he was very sorry and ashamed by his arrest

He is currently on restricted duties and misconduct proceedings will now take place following his conviction.

Commander Andy Carter, in charge of policing in Camden and Islington, said: “We expect the highest standards of behaviour from our officers both on, and off, duty and this officer’s actions fell way below these expectations.

“He was caught as the result of a proactive operation targeting those who exploit sex workers.

“The Met is committed to rooting out all officers who break the law or are involved in dishonest or disreputable behaviour.”